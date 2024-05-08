Bears Prevented from Sweeping Phantoms in 2-0 Loss

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears (2-1) suffered their first loss of the postseason, a 2-0 defeat to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-2) in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at PPL Center. Hershey still leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Lehigh Valley goaltender Cal Petersen made 22 saves in stonewalling the Bears.

The Phantoms opened the scoring for the first time in the series with a power-play strike from Emil Andrae at 5:44, as his shot from the left point eluded Hunter Shepard.

Lehigh Valley capitalized again with the man advantage at 7:28 when Olle Lycksell jammed a loose puck underneath the leg pad of Shepard to make it 2-0.

Shots finished even at 22 apiece. Shepard went 20-for-22 in the loss for Hershey; Petersen's 22-save outing was the Lehigh Valley netminder's first postseason shutout performance. The Bears went 0-for-5 on the power play; the Phantoms went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Fans in Central Pennsylvania can watch the televised broadcast on FOX 43.2 Antenna TV, while fans in the Washington, D.C. market can catch the broadcast on Monumental Sports Network. Should a Game 5 be necessary, the Bears will host the Phantoms on Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center . CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.