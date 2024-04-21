Reign Announce First Round Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule and matchup information for their first-round series against the Bakersfield Condors in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Reign finished as the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division with an overall record of 42-23-3-4 record and 91 points in the standings. Bakersfield is the No. 6 team in the Pacific Division with an overall record of 39-27-4-2 and 84 points.
The first game in the best-of-3 series will be played in Ontario at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, April 24. Then the series will shift to Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, April 27. If necessary, a deciding Game 3 will be played at Toyota Arena on Sunday, April 28.
Game 1 - Bakersfield at Ontario - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Game 2 - Ontario at Bakersfield - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
Game 3* - Bakersfield at Ontario - Sunday, April 28 at 5 p.m.
*if necessary
The matchup is the first time the Reign and Condors have faced each other in postseason play. The Reign had a record of 5-3-0 against Bakersfield during the 2023-24 regular season, with the clubs meeting four times in both cities.
Tickets for Games 1 and 3 are on sale now via AXS and ontarioreign.com. For more information on all playoff ticketing options, visit the Reign's Playoff Central page.
