Reign Announce First Round Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule and matchup information for their first-round series against the Bakersfield Condors in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign finished as the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division with an overall record of 42-23-3-4 record and 91 points in the standings. Bakersfield is the No. 6 team in the Pacific Division with an overall record of 39-27-4-2 and 84 points.

The first game in the best-of-3 series will be played in Ontario at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, April 24. Then the series will shift to Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, April 27. If necessary, a deciding Game 3 will be played at Toyota Arena on Sunday, April 28.

Game 1 - Bakersfield at Ontario - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Ontario at Bakersfield - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Game 3* - Bakersfield at Ontario - Sunday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

*if necessary

The matchup is the first time the Reign and Condors have faced each other in postseason play. The Reign had a record of 5-3-0 against Bakersfield during the 2023-24 regular season, with the clubs meeting four times in both cities.

Tickets for Games 1 and 3 are on sale now via AXS and ontarioreign.com. For more information on all playoff ticketing options, visit the Reign's Playoff Central page.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.