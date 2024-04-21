Robins Nets Overtime Winner in Season Finale

Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (24-34-10-4) were 0-10 this season in overtime before Saturday night's season finale at the Tucson Convention Center, but at 1:51 of the OT session, Tristen Robins managed to seal a 5-4 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (43-23-4-2).

In the win, Mitchell Russell, in his second AHL game, Gannon Laroque, and Mason Klee scored their first AHL goals and Filip Bystedt notched his fourth in his eighth AHL contest.

In the first, on the game's first shot, former Cuda and Sharks forward John Leonard (12) centered the puck to the net and it bounced off a San Jose defender and in just 24 seconds into the game. The Barracuda would put 11 consecutive shots on net after the first two were recorded by the Roadrunners, and at 4:31, Russell (1) would rip in a far-side, top-corner shot as he worked down the left wing. At 8:10, Laroque (1) would snap in a point shot off the post and in during four-on-four play to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead.

Each team would put 10 shots on net in the second and each club would go on the power play, but during full-strength, Joe Carroll forced a turnover and fed the puck to Bystedt (4) who blasted a one-timer past Dylan Wells at 15:26 to extend the Barracuda's lead to two.

In the third, the Roadrunners would pot three goals in four minutes and 32 seconds to take their lead back. First, Milos Keleman (16) would snipe a far-side shot in as he carried the puck down the right wing at 1:15. Then, at 4:06, Colin Theisen (7) scored on the power play before Travis Barron (10) potted the go-ahead goal 26 seconds later. Down by a one, Klee (1) funneled a point shot through traffic to tie it at 7:41.

After neither team scored in regulation, we would go to overtime and for the first time in 11 attempts, the Barracuda would win it in the extra session. After Nathan Todd blocked a Roadrunners shot, Robins (7) rushed up ice on a breakaway and went upstairs at 1:51 to seal the victory.

