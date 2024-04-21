Reign Earn 7-3 Win Over Eagles

Alex Turcotte scored a hat trick and six Ontario Reign (42-22-3-4) players recorded multi-point nights in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Eagles (39-25-5-2) on Saturday at Blue Arena. Taylor Ward also found the back of the net twice, while goaltender Ryan Bednard made 24 saves to pick up a victory in his first career start for Ontario.

Combined with an overtime loss by Tucson to San Jose, the Reign are currently in third in the Pacific Division standings with one game remaining, trailing the Roadrunners by one point. Ontario is still able to finish in second place with a win of any kind on Sunday.

Date: April 20, 2024

Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 3 1 3 7 COL 0 0 3 3

Shots PP ONT 37 4/5 COL 27 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Ryan Sandelin (COL)

W: Ryan Bedard

L: Jacob Barczewski

Next Game: Sunday, April 21 at Colorado Eagles | 2:05 PM PST | Blue Arena

