LA Kings Sign Forward Tyler Madden
July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have signed forward Tyler Madden to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.
Madden, 24, skated in 71 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) last season, recording a career-high 34 points (15-19=34) with 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating. It marked Madden's third 30-point and double-digit goal season while his 34 points ranked sixth on the team. The 5-11, 170-pound forward has played four seasons in the AHL, all with the Reign, where he's accumulated 103 points (50-53=103) with 42 PIM in 204 career AHL games. Madden has also appeared in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, posting five goals and seven points (5-2=7).
Originally drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Madden was acquired by the Kings via trade on Feb. 17, 2020. Before turning professional in 2020-21, Madden played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Northeastern University (H-East), posting 65 points (31-35=65) in 63 NCAA games and helping the Huskies capture the Hockey East Championship in 2019. Internationally, the Albany, N.Y. native represented Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal while collecting four points (3-1=4) in seven tournament games. Madden's father, John, played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL from 1998-2012 between New Jersey, Chicago, Minnesota and Florida.
2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Belleville Sens Provide 2024-25 Coaching Staff Update - Belleville Senators
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Owen Sillinger to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to One-Year Entry Level Contract for 2024-25 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- LA Kings Sign Forward Tyler Madden - Ontario Reign
- San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Lucas Carlsson to Two-Year Contract - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Sign Two to AHL Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Eight Players - Iowa Wild
- Senators Sign Defenceman Jeremy Davies to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Senators Sign Forward Garrett Pilon to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Announces Kwik Star as 2024-25 Presenting Sponsor - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund on One-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2024 Development Camp Details - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Sign Rookie Goaltender Ben Gaudreau to AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Ghantous, van de Leest - Utica Comets
- Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champions Ethen Frank, Mitch Gibson, and Chase Priskie - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Two "Lids at the Library" Bike Helmet Giveaways - Grand Rapids Griffins
- First Annual Puck You Cancer Cup, Mite AAU Tournament, Announced by Save of the Day Foundation - Utica Comets
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.