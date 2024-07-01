LA Kings Sign Forward Tyler Madden

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have signed forward Tyler Madden to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Madden, 24, skated in 71 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) last season, recording a career-high 34 points (15-19=34) with 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating. It marked Madden's third 30-point and double-digit goal season while his 34 points ranked sixth on the team. The 5-11, 170-pound forward has played four seasons in the AHL, all with the Reign, where he's accumulated 103 points (50-53=103) with 42 PIM in 204 career AHL games. Madden has also appeared in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, posting five goals and seven points (5-2=7).

Originally drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Madden was acquired by the Kings via trade on Feb. 17, 2020. Before turning professional in 2020-21, Madden played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Northeastern University (H-East), posting 65 points (31-35=65) in 63 NCAA games and helping the Huskies capture the Hockey East Championship in 2019. Internationally, the Albany, N.Y. native represented Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal while collecting four points (3-1=4) in seven tournament games. Madden's father, John, played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL from 1998-2012 between New Jersey, Chicago, Minnesota and Florida.

