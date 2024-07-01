Senators Sign Forward Garrett Pilon to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Garrett Pilon to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $275,000 in the American Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, and $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL in 2025-26.

Born in Mineola, New York the 26-year-old Pilon dressed in 62 regular-season games for the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville during the 2023-24 campaign, collecting 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) and being named the team's most valuable player. Pilon also registered five points (three goals, two assists) over seven Calder Cup Playoff games.

Drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 3rd round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (87th overall), Pilon spent the first five seasons of his professional career playing mostly with the Capitals' AHL affiliate in Hershey, PA and winning a Calder Cup Championship in 2022-23. Over his 321-game AHL career, Pilon has notched 203 points (71 goals, 124 assists) along with 99 penalty minutes. He also made three NHL appearances with Washington and scoring once.

