Hogs Sign Rookie Goaltender Ben Gaudreau to AHL Contract

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed goaltender Ben Gaudreau (GOH-DROH) to a one-year AHL contract.

"We are excited about the addition of another quality goaltender like Ben," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "He enjoyed a tremendous junior career and has experience on the international stage as well. It will be exciting to watch his development over the next year."

Gaudreau, 21, spent the 2023-24 season with the Erie Otters in the OHL and served as the team's top goaltender with a 20-11-2 record, 3.29 goals-against average, and .890 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound goaltender played five seasons in the OHL between Erie and the Sarnia Sting, and in that span he amassed a 74-54-12 record, 3.53 goals-against average, and .890 save percentage.

Gaudreau has also represented Team Canada twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship: once at the U18 level in 2021 and once at the U20 level in 2023. In 2023 with Team Canada, the Corbeil, Ontario native appeared in two games and recorded one shutout in route to helping his team win the gold medal. With the U18 club in 2021, Gaudreau finished with a perfect 5-0-0 record, 2.20 goals-against average, and .919 save percentage. His efforts earned him recognition as the U18 WJC Best Goaltender in the tournament, and his Team Canada side captured gold. After his 2020-21 season, the San Jose Sharks selected him in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The goaltender was invited to attend the Chicago Blackhawks' Development Camp from Sunday, June 30 to Friday, July 5.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.