Iowa Wild Announces Kwik Star as 2024-25 Presenting Sponsor

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today a five-year presenting sponsorship agreement with Kwik Star. The partnership includes significant marketing opportunities in digital, print, radio, and TV and on gamedays within Wells Fargo Arena.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with the Iowa Wild and join the American Hockey League community," said Teresa Clark, Kwik Star Partnership Marketing Manager. "We look forward to a successful partnership that will engage Wild fans in the upcoming season. Together, we aim to create unforgettable experiences and build a stronger, more connected fanbase."

"We are excited to announce Kwik Star as our presenting sponsor for the upcoming season," said Allie Korinek, Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations. "We look forward to elevating the Iowa Wild fan experience at games and at Kwik Star locations throughout the state of Iowa."

Iowa Wild fans can take advantage of new discounts and promotions at Kwik Star locations and via Kwik Star's mobile app. The partnership will also bring enhanced in-arena experiences and giveaways to Wells Fargo Arena throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.