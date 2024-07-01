Belleville Sens Provide 2024-25 Coaching Staff Update

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - With the free agency period open and preparations now well underway for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season the Belleville Senators are today releasing an update on the Club's coaching staff.

Head Coach Dave Bell recently had his contract extended for two years, through the 2025-26 season, and returns to the Belleville Sens bench for a sixth campaign. This will be Bell's second full season as head coach in Belleville, after taking the reins partway through the 2022-23 calendar. The Wiarton, Ontario native led the B-Sens to a record of 38-28-3-3 last season, with a first-ever Calder Cup Playoff series victory. Bell has a career record of 52-37-6-6 over 101 career games behind the Belleville bench.

Coach Bell will be joined by some new faces this season with Stefan Legein and Andrew Campbell joining the staff as assistant coaches.

Legein joins the Senators from the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs, where he's spent the past two seasons working as an associate coach. Before that, Legein spent four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Saint John Sea Dogs, winning a Memorial Cup Championship in 2021-22. He also spent a season as a video coach for the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads.

The Oakville, Ontario native also had a nine-year pro career that included 265 American Hockey League games with Syracuse, Manchester and Toronto, picking up 100 points (54 goals, 46 assists) over 265 AHL games. Legein also represented Canada and won a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Campbell comes to Belleville from the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL, where he's spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach, winning an OHL title in 2021-22. Before turning to coaching, the Caledonia, Ontario native was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft to the Los Angeles Kings and played 11 professional seasons.

Over that time, Campbell dressed in 42 NHL games with LA, Arizona and Toronto, along with 719 games in the AHL, collecting 149 points (36 goals, 113 assists). He spent a total of four seasons as a captain in the AHL, one with Manchester (2013-14), two with Toronto (2015-2017), and one with Tucson (2017-18).

