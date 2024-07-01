First Annual Puck You Cancer Cup, Mite AAU Tournament, Announced by Save of the Day Foundation

UTICA, NY - The Save of the Day Foundation, in conjunction with the Capital District Giving Tree Foundation, is pleased to announce the first Annual Puck You Cancer Cup Mite AAU Hockey Tournament. This event is set to take place at the Utica University Nexus Center from January 24, 2025 through January 26, 2025. All funds raised, including team sign-up fees will be donated to support cancer research efforts, and offer essential financial support to families affected by cancer. Sign up is available through nexusutica.com/hockey.

Born from personal loss, two individuals came together to honor their late family members. Jimmy Caruso, born and raised in Utica, NY, was a beloved father and grandfather who bravely battled a rare form of T-Cell Lymphoma. This tournament also honors the journey of Jackie Abatecola whose resilience in the face of Acute Myeloid Leukemia embodies the very essence of hope and determination. Together their stories weave a narrative of strength and solidarity, uniting players and spectators alike in a shared mission in the fight against cancer.

"The Save of the Day foundation is proud to host a first of its kind tournament in our area, where all proceeds will go directly to families impacted by cancer and towards the research for a cure," said Save of the Day Foundation Founder Robert Esche. "We are thrilled about raising awareness and money through the sport of hockey, and to see this event grow in the coming years."

