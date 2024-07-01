Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights
July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Monsters announced on Monday that the Home Opener of the 2024-25 season, the team's eighteenth in Cleveland and tenth as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, will be Saturday, October 26, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game time and opponent will be announced at a later date.
Starting TODAY, fans can purchase tickets to six of the upcoming season's most anticipated games, beginning with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 26.
Home Opener - Saturday, October 26
Black Friday - Friday, November 29
Black & Blue Scarf Giveaway - Saturday, December 28
Lumberjacks Weekend - Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1
Jet Greaves Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, March 29
Additional information including giveaway images, quantities, start times, and opponents will be announced at a later date.
Join the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2024-25 season today! Monsters Hockey Club members receive their favorite seats for each game and access to exclusive events and gifting throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Senators Sign Forward Garrett Pilon to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Announces Kwik Star as 2024-25 Presenting Sponsor - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund on One-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2024 Development Camp Details - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Sign Rookie Goaltender Ben Gaudreau to AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Ghantous, van de Leest - Utica Comets
- Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champions Ethen Frank, Mitch Gibson, and Chase Priskie - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Two "Lids at the Library" Bike Helmet Giveaways - Grand Rapids Griffins
- First Annual Puck You Cancer Cup, Mite AAU Tournament, Announced by Save of the Day Foundation - Utica Comets
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights
- Monsters Recognized for Total Solar Eclipse Game and Merchandise Department of the Year at AHL Team Business Meetings
- Cleveland Monsters Announce Summer Youth Hockey and Community Initiatives
- Monsters' Historic Series Comeback Ends in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Bears
- Monsters to Broadcast Winner-Take All Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals, Live from Hershey, PA, on CW 43 WUAB