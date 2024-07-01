Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Monsters announced on Monday that the Home Opener of the 2024-25 season, the team's eighteenth in Cleveland and tenth as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, will be Saturday, October 26, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

Starting TODAY, fans can purchase tickets to six of the upcoming season's most anticipated games, beginning with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 26.

Home Opener - Saturday, October 26

Black Friday - Friday, November 29

Black & Blue Scarf Giveaway - Saturday, December 28

Lumberjacks Weekend - Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1

Jet Greaves Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, March 29

Additional information including giveaway images, quantities, start times, and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Join the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2024-25 season today! Monsters Hockey Club members receive their favorite seats for each game and access to exclusive events and gifting throughout the season.

