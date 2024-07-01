Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund on One-Year, Two-Way Deal

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers continue to work through their list of restricted free agents, agreeing to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Rasmus Asplund.

Asplund, 26, led the Checkers in assists last season while posting 44 points (9g, 35a) in 67 games.

The Swedish forward has logged 106 points (22g, 84a) in 178 career AHL games, though last season was his first campaign at that level since 2020-21. In the NHL Asplund has recorded 49 points (18g, 31a) in 183 games for Buffalo and Nashville.

Asplund - a second-round pick by the Sabres in 2016 - spent four seasons in Sweden's top league before making the jump to North America, notching 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 games for Farjestads BK Karlstad.

