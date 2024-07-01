San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Assistant General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, two-way contract.

"Jimmy provides defense depth to the Sharks organization. His game is a perfect blend of offensive production and defensive play," said Will. "In the AHL, he has shown he can play high minutes against top lines. He was a top defenseman for one of the top teams in the AHL the past two seasons."

Schuldt, 29, recorded 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 68 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He ranked fourth among club defensemen in points (24), goals (5), and assists (19). In his 2022-23 campaign, he set career bests in ll scoring categories, putting up 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) across a career-high 71 games played at the American Hockey League level (AHL).

Schuldt has appeared in one career NHL game, registering his first NHL point, an assist, in the contest at Los Angeles as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights on Apr. 6, 2019. In his collegiate career, he helped St. Cloud State University capture the NCAA Champion in 2015-16, finishing the regular season ranked second among the team's defensemen in points (26). He was named team captain in each of his final three seasons with the Huskies, from 2016-19.

The six-foot-one, 203-pound Minnetonka, Minnesota native has appeared in 290 career AHL games in a split between the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights, Rochester Americans, and Coachella Valley Firebirds, totaling 108 points (30 goals, 78 assists). He went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by Vegas on Apr. 3, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.