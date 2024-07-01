Condors Sign Two to AHL Deals

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Daniel D'Amato and D Alex Kannok Leipert to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts for the 2024-25 season.

D'Amato, 23, had 14 points (6g-8a) in 54 games with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) this past season. He has recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 81 career AHL games and 43 points (15g-28a) in 47 ECHL games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. He registered 110 points (46g-6a) in 189 games at the junior level with the Erie Otters.

Kannok Leipert, 23, played the past three seasons in Abbotsford (AHL), notching a goal and 11 assists for 12 points. A native of Thailand, the 6'0, 201 lb. d-man was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

