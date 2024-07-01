Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champions Ethen Frank, Mitch Gibson, and Chase Priskie

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the back-to-back Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed forward Ethen Frank (two-year contract, two-way in 2024-25, one-way in 2025-26), goaltender Mitch Gibson (one-year, two-way), and defenseman Chase Priskie (one-year, two-way). The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Frank, 26, scored 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 games with Hershey this past season, leading the team in goals, power-play goals (13), and game-winning-goals (9). Frank finished the regular season ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In addition, Frank was named to his second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic, and at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, he repeated as the winner of the CCM Fastest Skater event with a mark of 13.032 seconds. The Papillion, Nebraska native added 17 points (10g, 7a) in 18 postseason contests as Hershey repeated as Calder Cup Champions. Frank's 10 goals and four power-play goals during the playoffs ranked tied for first in the AHL, while his 17 points ranked third.

In 136 career AHL games with Hershey, Frank has recorded 97 points (60g, 37a). He was originally signed to an AHL contract by Hershey out of Western Michigan University in 2022, and signed his first NHL contract in March 2023.

Gibson, 24, posted a record of 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in two games with Hershey last season. The goaltender made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 of 23 shots. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the Calder Cup title. With the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this season, Gibson went 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson's 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played.

Gibson was drafted by Washington in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Priskie, 28, registered 34 points (8g, 26a) in 69 games with Hershey this past season. Priskie led Bears defensemen and established AHL single-season career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4), game-winning goals (3) and games played in his first season with Hershey in 2023-24. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Priskie led AHL defensemen in assists (12) and ranked tied for first among blueliners in points with 14 in 20 games played, helping Hershey to the Calder Cup title.

Originally drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Priskie has recorded 129 points (38g, 91a) in 253 career AHL games with Hershey, the Rochester Americans, San Diego Gulls, Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, Charlotte Checkers, and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup Champions, winning the title for a league-best 13th time and for the second consecutive season! Championship merchandise is available online via HersheyBears.com. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now, and fans are asked to stay tuned to HersheyBears.com as a schedule for the upcoming season will be released later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.