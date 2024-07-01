Senators Sign Defenceman Jeremy Davies to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

July 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jeremy Davies to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $350,000 in the American Hockey League.

Davies, from Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres organization and suited up in 66 games for their American Hockey League affiliate, in Rochester, in 2023-24 collecting 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists). The 27-year-old also added a goal and an assist over five Calder Cup Playoff games last season.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (192nd overall), Davies has 126 points (33 goals, 93 assists) over 257 American Hockey League games, split between Milwaukee and Rochester. He's also played in 23 National Hockey League games for Nashville and Buffalo, collecting three assists.

Prior to turning pro, Davies played three seasons at Northeastern University registering 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists) over 111 NCAA games.

