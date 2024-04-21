Eagles to Face Abbotsford in Opening Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the Abbotsford Canucks in the First Round of the 2024 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-three series will kick off with Game One on Wednesday, April 24th at 7:05pm at Blue Arena. The Eagles will then host Game Two on Friday, April 26th at 7:05pm and if necessary, Game Three on Sunday, April 28th at 3:05pm.

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena

*if necessary

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

