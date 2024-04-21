Condors Top Knights, 5-3

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Brad Malone scores in final regular season game of his career in front of 8.017.

The Bakersfield Condors (39-27-6, 84pts) closed out the regular season with a 5-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (28-36-8, 64pts) in front of 8,017 on Fan Appreciation Night. Brad Malone (3rd), playing in his 769th and final regular season game scored on the power play.

Dino Kambeitz (9th) scored shorthanded for the eventual game winner in the second period. Philip Broberg had three assists and has 15 points in his last nine games.

Jake Chiasson made his AHL debut for the Condors.

The Condors are now 23-9-2 all-time against Henderson and went 6-1-1 this season against the Knights.

If Ontario beats Colorado tomorrow, the Condors will be in Tucson on Wednesday. If the Reign lose, the Condors will take on Ontario on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: The Calder Cup Playoffs start on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Opponent TBD.

