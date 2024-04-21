Opening Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 5:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A4-Charlotte Checkers vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Hartford at Charlotte, 7:00

^Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

North Division First Round (best-of-3)

N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Toronto Marlies

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Toronto at Belleville, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Belleville at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Toronto at Belleville, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Texas Stars vs. C5-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00

^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00

*Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 10:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Ontario at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Colorado Eagles vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Hershey Bears vs. CLT/HFD/LV

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Providence Bruins vs. WBS/CLT/HFD

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. BEL-TOR winner

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

Game 3 - Thu., May 2 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 4 - Sat., May 4 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. TEX-MB winner

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8:00

Game 2 - Wed., May 1 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 - Fri., May 3 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 5 - Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. COL/ABB/BAK/CGY

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

TUC/ONT/COL/ABB vs. ONT/COL/ABB/BAK

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.