Opening Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A3-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A4-Charlotte Checkers vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Hartford at Charlotte, 7:00
^Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
North Division First Round (best-of-3)
N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Toronto at Belleville, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Belleville at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Toronto at Belleville, 3:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division First Round (best-of-3)
C4-Texas Stars vs. C5-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00
^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00
*Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Manitoba at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P2-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Calgary at Tucson, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-Bakersfield Condors
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 10:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Ontario at Bakersfield, 10:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P4-Colorado Eagles vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A1-Hershey Bears vs. CLT/HFD/LV
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2-Providence Bruins vs. WBS/CLT/HFD
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. BEL-TOR winner
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
Game 3 - Thu., May 2 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 - Sat., May 4 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. TEX-MB winner
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8:00
Game 2 - Wed., May 1 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 3 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 - Sun., May 5 - Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. COL/ABB/BAK/CGY
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
TUC/ONT/COL/ABB vs. ONT/COL/ABB/BAK
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.
