Condors and Reign to Meet in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors will meet the Ontario Reign in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in a best-of-3 series beginning on Wednesday. Bakersfield's playoff run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals. The Condors will host game two of the series on Saturday, April 27.

(6) BAKERFSIELD CONDORS v (3) ONTARIO REIGN

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Ontario at Bakersfield, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Bakersfield at Ontario, 5:00 p.m.

*if necessary

Condors365 Members, the game Saturday is included in your membership and will hit your account on Monday.

Tickets for game two are on sale now by clicking the button below. The fun starts at just $15.

