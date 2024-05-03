Arseneau, Bussi Help P-Bruins Blank Wolf Pack in Game Two to Even Series

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Vincent Arseneau notched two goals and an assist, while goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 34 shots he faced to help the Providence Bruins blank the Hartford Wolf Pack 6-0 in game two of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Brett Harrison posted a goal and two assists, while Ian Mitchell found the back of the net twice to help Providence even the series at 1-1.

How It Happened

2:43 into the game, Jared McIsaac's slap shot from the top of the left circle off a draw was deflected inside the right post by Arseneau, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Harrison was credited with a secondary assist.

Patrick Brown stole the puck away on the forecheck and found Jayson Megna in the slot, where he wristed a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 6:16 to play in the first frame.

On a 3-on-1, Trevor Kuntar sent the puck forward for Arseneau, before he slid a pass to the left post for Harrison to redirect the puck into the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead just 24 seconds after the previous tally.

While playing 5-on-3, Georgii Merkulov fed the puck up to Mitchell at the top of the slot, where he one-timed it into the top shelf of the net, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 12:22 left in the second period. Brown received a secondary assist.

Harrison found Arseneau all alone in the left circle, where he hesitated and snapped a shot inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 4:11 remaining in the second period. Reilly Walsh was credited with an assist as well.

Mitchell's wrist shot from the right circle deflected off a defender and into the back of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 6-0 just 52 seconds into the third frame. Megna and Merkulov received the assists.

Stats

Providence posted its largest margin of victory in a playoff game since April 27, 2008, when they defeated Portland 7-1.

Arseneau's tallies were his first two career Calder Cup Playoffs goals.

Harrison netted his first career playoff tally.

Megna notched his 15th career playoff goal.

Bussi stopped all 34 shots he faced to earn his first career playoff shutout. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack for game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 8 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.