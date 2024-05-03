Wendell Young Promoted to Chicago Wolves Vice Chairman/Governor

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Wolves Chairman of the Board Don Levin announced Friday that franchise icon Wendell Young has been promoted to Vice Chairman/Governor of the team.

Young has been a member of the Wolves organization in virtually every capacity-including as player, coach and executive-since the team's inaugural season in 1994 and has served as general manager for the past 15 seasons.

"I'm elated about the confidence that Don Levin has in me," Young said. "I've been here since Day 1-the full 30 seasons of the Chicago Wolves-and being a part of the Chicago Wolves family means something. We say in our core covenant that it's family first here and it's being shown every day by Don Levin."

In his new role, the 60-year-old Young will oversee team operations-including monitoring on-ice team performance on behalf of the Wolves-continue his role with the American Hockey League Board of Governors and become the primary liaison between the Wolves and Carolina Hurricanes. On Thursday, the Wolves announced they had reached a three-year agreement to be Carolina's American Hockey League affiliate.

"Wendell has been here since the beginning and he knows what we want out of our team," Levin said. "He will continue to help produce the best team on the ice and maintain the Wolves' commitment to winning championships."

The Wolves' home opener for the 2024-25 season will be Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.