Wolf Pack Visit Bruins in Game 2 of Atlantic Division Semifinal Series

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins meet tonight for Game 2 of their best-of-five, Atlantic Division Semifinal series at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Bruins met ten times during the regular season, with each team winning five games. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 5-4-1-0, while the Bruins went 5-3-1-1. In Providence, the Wolf Pack went 2-2-1-0 during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Wolf Pack drew first blood in the series on Wednesday night, taking Game 1 4-3 in Providence. Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring just 67 seconds in, cutting down the right-wing side before maneuvering to the slot and snapping his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs by Brandon Bussi.

4:20 later, at 5:27, Blake Hillman extended the lead to 2-0 with his first goal of the postseason. Brett Berard found Hillman in the slot, who fired a one-timer by Bussi. The goal was Hillman's third career Calder Cup Playoff tally.

The Bruins drew even in the second period, striking twice. Jimmy Lambert collected his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal 6:19 into the period, driving into the right-wing circle before snapping a shot by Dylan Garand. Oskar Steen then set Lambert up in the slot at 13:41, where the forward ripped home his second goal of the contest.

Tyler Pitlick ripped the lead back for the Wolf Pack with 33.5 seconds left in the middle stanza. Victor Mancini fired a puck toward the goal that Pitlick got a piece of, beating Bussi for his first goal of the playoffs.

Anton Blidh then displayed great patience before tucking in a backhander for his first goal of the postseason 88 seconds into the third period. The goal, which made it 4-2 at the time, would prove to be the eventual game-winner.

Patrick Brown drew the Bruins within one at 19:12, deflecting home an Anthony Richard shot with the extra attacker out, but it would not be enough on this night.

The victory in Game 1 was the Wolf Pack's third consecutive victory in the postseason at the Amica Mutual Pavilion dating back to Game 1 and Game 2 of last year's Atlantic Division Semifinal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The victory in Game 1 was Hartford's third straight this postseason. The club will play their fifth consecutive road playoff game tonight.

Pitlick's goal in Game 1 was his first in the Calder Cup Playoffs since May 3 rd , 2013, as a member of the Oklahoma City Barons. His three points in Game 1 (1 g, 2 a) are the most in a postseason game this year by a Wolf Pack player.

Berard collected two assists in Game 1, giving him a three-game point streak. That is the longest active point streak among Wolf Pack players.

Garand picked up his third consecutive victory in Game 1. He made 32 saves. Garand is 3-1 during these Calder Cup Playoffs with a .945 save percentage.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in points with five (1 g, 4 a) through four games during these Calder Cup Playoffs. Riley Nash's two goals lead the Pack, while Berard's four assists lead the way in that category.

Bruins Outlook:

For the second consecutive spring, the Bruins earned a bye through the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins finished second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 42-21-6-3, good for 93 points behind only the Hershey Bears. Their 93 points were good for second in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Bears, and fourth in the AHL behind the Bears (111 points), Coachella Valley Firebirds (103 points), and Milwaukee Admirals (97 points).

At home this season, the Bruins went 21-9-3-3. They finished with 48 points at home, which is second in the Eastern Conference behind only the Bears. Their 21 wins at home were also second in the Eastern Conference, once again only trailing the Bears (29).

The Bruins were 0-for-two on the powerplay in Game 1. Bussi made 23 saves in defeat, falling to 1-4 in his Calder Cup Playoff career against the Wolf Pack.

Lambert, who had two goals in his Calder Cup Playoff debut, led the Bruins with six shots in Game 1.

During the regular season, Georgii Merklov led the Bruins in both goals with 30 and points with 65 (30 g, 35 a). Jayson Megna, meanwhile, led the club in assists with 37. He recorded three assists in the regular season finale against the Wolf Pack.

Game Information:

