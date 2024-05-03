Crunch Surpass Amerks, 2-1, in Double Overtime

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch surpassed the Rochester Americans, 2-1, in double overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series.

Waltteri Merelä potted the game-winner on a breakaway halfway through the second overtime period to lift the Crunch to victory.

Brandon Halverson stopped 33-of-34 shots in net for the Crunch. Amerks goaltender Devon Levi turned aside 60-of-62. Syracuse was held scoreless on six power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Crunch were first on the board 11 minutes into the second period. Declan Carlile got the puck at the top of the right circle and sent a cross-zone feed for Alex Barré-Boulet to redirect in on the back door as he cut down the left wing. The Amerks tied the game late in the period when Isak Rosén was awarded a penalty shot.

The teams remained tied through the end of regulation and went to overtime for the second consecutive game. The game then went into a second overtime period where Merelä beat Levi one-on-one at the 10:18 mark.

The Crunch and Amerks will play Game 4 in Syracuse on Saturday.

Crunchables: Gabriel Szturc made his AHL debut tonight...Tonight was the fourth double overtime period in franchise history and first on home ice...The Crunch are 2-2 in games decided in double overtime.

