Hogs Rally to Force OT But Fall 4-3 in Game 3

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Despite tying the game with two late third-period goals, the Rockford IceHogs fell 4-3 to the Grand Rapids Griffins in overtime in Game 3. The Griffins lead the series 2-1.

As the Griffins came away with the puck in Rockford's zone, Carter Mazur shot a wrister from the low slot that deflected off the right post before Jonatan Berggren knocked in his second overtime winner of the series to claim the 4-3 overtime win (8:12).

Both goaltenders were perfect in the scoreless first period. Grand Rapids outshot Rockford 19-7, but Drew Commesso set an IceHogs playoff record in the AHL era with 19 saves in a period, making a huge save to deny Taro Hirose's wrist shot from the low slot at 16:15.

The Griffins took a 1-0 lead early to start the second frame when Marco Kasper netted Dominik Shine's centering pass through a screen in the crease from the high slot not even 30 seconds into the period (0:24).

After Rem Pitlick's initial shot missed the net high, the puck rebounded back off the glass, and Pitlick tapped the loose disc behind Cossa, scoring his first Calder Cup Playoff goal and evening the score 1-1 before the second intermission (19:29).

While Grand Rapids tacked on two more goals in the third period, Rockford fought back late in the frame and tied the contest 3-3.

Austin Czarnik caught a quick feed from Jonatan Berggren and slipped the puck past Commesso's glove side and made it 2-1 at the start of the third period (0:57). Extending their lead to 3-1, Shine settled down the rebound from Joel L'Esperance's wrister from the right circle, and Elmer Söderblom knocked the puck in over Commesso's glove (9:25).

Cutting the lead to 3-2, Zach Sanford tallied his second goal of the postseason after ripping a wrist shot from the right circle past Cossa's glove (16:22). Almost a minute later, Jackson Cates recorded his first playoff goal as he snuck David Gust's pass from behind the net past Cossa's blocker side, evening the score 3-3 and sending Game 3 to overtime (17:21).

Puck drop for Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals is at 4 p.m. on Sunday in Rockford at the BMO Center.

