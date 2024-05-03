Monsters Tie North Division Semifinals With 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators
May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters evened the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 1-1.
The Senators struck first in the opening frame with a goal from Wyatt Bongiovanni at 2:05, but Tyler Angle responded with a tally at 7:52 off assists from Jake Gaudet and Stefan Matteau to tie the game. Belleville's Cole Reinhardt notched a marker at 15:20, but Gaudet recorded an unassisted goal at 16:39 sending the teams to the first intermission tied 2-2. Josh Dunne scored the lone tally of the middle frame at 3:38 off feeds from David Jiricek and Justin Pearson putting the Monsters ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Senators evened the score after a power-play goal from Stephen Halliday at 9:05 forcing the game into extra time. Cole Clayton was the overtime hero for the Monsters scoring at 4:06 off a feed from Angle securing the 4-3 win and tying the series 1-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 36 shots for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 31 saves in defeat.
The Monsters and Senators return to Cleveland for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
