Levi Makes 60 Saves in Double Overtime Loss to Crunch in Game 3

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Syracuse, NY ) - Rookie goaltender Devon Levi made a career-high 60 saves, including several game-saving stops, but the Rochester Americans (1-2) dropped a 2-1 score to the Syracuse Crunch (2-1) midway through the second overtime Thursday at Upstate Medical University Arena in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals.

Rochester trails the best-of-five series 2-1 and will look to stave off elimination when the intrastate rivals reconvene for Game 4 on Saturday, May 4 in Syracuse.

The overtime contest was the 81 st all-time in Amerks playoff history and third in the last four games against Syracuse dating back to Game 5 of the 2023 North Division Semifinals. Additionally, it marked the first time Rochester has appeared in back-to-back games decided beyond regulation in the postseason versus Syracuse.

Isak Rosén capitalized on a penalty shot in the second period for his second goal of the series while 17 of Rochester's 18 skaters registered at least one shot, including a team-high for each from Joseph Cecconi and Brandon Biro . Dating back to the regular season finale, Rosén has tallied four goals in his last four contests.

Levi (1-2) made his third appearance of the playoffs, stopping 60 of the 62 shots he faced. The rookie netminder faced double digits in shots in the first and second periods as well as the initial overtime but suffered the defeat.

Alex Barré-Boulet netted his first goal of the series in the second period before Waltteri Merelä called the contest midway through the second overtime with his first of the postseason. Goaltender Brandon Halverson (2-1) recorded his second straight win while making 33 saves.

Following a scoreless first period where Syracuse outshot Rochester 21-8, the Crunch opened the scoring at the 8:50 mark of the middle stanza.

Declan Carlile intercepted a turnover at the Amerks blueline before carrying the puck deep into the zone. After exchanging a pass with Philippe Myers, Carlile centered a pass for Barré-Boulet to steer into the net from just atop the crease.

With time winding down in the second period, Rosén was hauled down from behind in the final minute but, earning a penalty shot. The Swedish forward sped towards Halverson before snapping a shot over the Syracuse netminder's glove to even the score at 1-1 with 55 seconds left in the frame.

The score remained knotted at 1-1 until midway through the second overtime when Merelä converted on a breakaway at the 10:18 mark.

The Amerks will look to extend the series in a must-win Game 4 on Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. All the action from the Upstate Medical University Arena will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

Devon Levi is the first Amerks goaltender to make 21 saves or more in a period during a Calder Cup Playoff game since Tyler Plante stopped all 23 shots he faced on April 21, 2010... Tonight marked the first time in franchise history the Amerks played the Crunch in back-to-back overtime games in the postseason... Isak Rosén is the first Rochester skater to attempt a penalty shot in a playoff game since Dean Melanson was unable to score in 1999 and it was the first playoff game in which the Amerks had a penalty shot since April 23, 2010.

Goal Scorers

ROC: I. Rosén (2)

SYR: A. Barré-Boulet (1), Waltteri Merelä (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 60/62 (L)

SYR: B. Halverson - 33/34 (W)

Shots

ROC: 34

SYR: 62

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (6/6)

SYR: PP (0/6) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars

1. SYR - W. Merelä

2. ROC - D. Levi

3. SYR - B. Halverson

