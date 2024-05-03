Wolf Pack Fall to Bruins 6-0 in Game 2

May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack were forced to settle for a split in Providence, as the Bruins roared back to take Game 2 6-0 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night. The series, now tied 1-1, will shift to the XL Center in Hartford for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins jumped out to an early lead, striking 2:43 into the contest. Brett Harrison won a faceoff directly back to Jared McIsaac, who fired a shot from the point that Vincent Arseneau deflected for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal.

After each team failed to convert on their first powerplay of the night, the Bruins struck twice in 24 seconds. Patrick Brown won a board battle on the left-wing wall in the Wolf Pack zone. He quickly flipped the puck into the slot for Jayson Megna, who snapped home his first goal of the postseason at 13:44.

Harrison then made it 3-0, tapping the puck into an empty net after Aresneau set him up at the backdoor. Trevor Kuntar forced a turnover in the neutral zone and then pushed the puck ahead for Arseneau. The veteran then fed Harrison, who potted his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal at 14:08.

The Bruins continued their offensive attack in the second period, extending the lead to 4-0 with a five-on-three powerplay goal. With Nikolas Brouillard and Matthew Robertson in the penalty box, Ian Mitchell blasted home his first goal of the postseason at 7:38, set up by Georgii Merkulov.

Arenseau ballooned the lead to 5-0, potting his second goal and third point (2 g, 1 a) of the game. A turnover led to possession for Harrison, who fed Aresneau in the left-wing circle. The veteran forward snapped a low shot by Dylan Garand at 15:49. Harrison's assist was his third point (1 g, 2 a) of the hockey game.

Mitchell finished the scoring on this night just 52 seconds into the third period with his second goal of the contest. While on a powerplay to begin the period, Mitchell fired a shot from the right-wing wall that snuck by Garand to make it 6-0 Bruins.

The Wolf Pack had a five-on-three powerplay for two minutes at the 3:44 mark of the third period, but Brandon Bussi stood strong to preserve the shutout. Bussi made 34 saves.

