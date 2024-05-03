Game Day: CGY vs CV Game 1
May 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Looking for redemption at the 'Dome.
The Calgary Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 1 of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semi-Finals tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Wranglers are coming off a two-game, Round 1 sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners as they look for revenge against the Firebirds who knocked them out of the postseason in the Pacific Division Final last year.
Dustin Wolf led the way in Round 1, stopping 86-of-88 shots in the series.
For Coachella Valley, they had a bye in the first round and haven't played since April 21. The Firebirds were the top team in the division, finishing 11 points ahead of Tucson with a 46-15-6-5 record during the regular season. Coachella lost in seven games to Hershey last year in the Calder Cup Final.
The Wranglers went 2-6 against Coachella Valley in the regular season.
Next Games
Game 2: Sun. May 5, 4 p.m. TICKETS
Game 3: Wed. May 8, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Fri. May 10, 8 p.m. If Necessary
Game 5: Sun. May 12, 4 p.m. If Necessary
Regular Season Leading Scorers:
Wranglers:
Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)
Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)
Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)
Coachella Valley:
Kole Lind - 65 points (17G, 48A)
Max McCormick - 60 points (32G, 28A)
Cameron Hughes - 57 points (25G, 32A)
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: William Stromgren
Keep your eye on William Stromgren tonight.
Stromgren picked up the series clinching goal against the Roadrunners on a beautiful rush. If the Wranglers want to pull off another upset look for him to be right in the thick of it.
