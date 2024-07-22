IceHogs Re-Sign Goaltender Mitchell Weeks to Two-Year AHL Contract

July 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed goaltender Mitchell Weeks to a two-year AHL contract.

"Mitchell is an exciting young goalie prospect who has played very well in his AHL opportunities, and we're looking forward to watch his development over the next couple of years," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "His attitude and work ethic are fantastic, and he has made great strides in his first two seasons in our organization."

Weeks, 23, split the last two seasons between Rockford and the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In 2023-24 with the IceHogs, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder served as a key call-up in late December and won three straight starts, including his first career AHL shutout on Jan. 12. Weeks started five AHL contests last season and finished with a 3-2-0-0 record, 2.80 goals-against average, and .892 save percentage.

The Barrie, Ontario native also earned a 15-10-6-1 record with Indy last season to go along with a 2.75 GAA and .898 SV%. After allowing just two goals in a two-game stretch, he was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 12-18. In the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Indy, Weeks went 1-3 with a 2.55 GAA and .882 SV%.

Weeks' games played, minutes, and saves with Indy last season set career highs, and his 15 wins tied a personal best. The goaltender has a 2.74 GAA and .902 through 17 career AHL games with Rockford over the last two seasons.

