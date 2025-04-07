IceHogs to Honor Military Friday Night

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs, Window World of Rockford and 95.3 The Bull are proud to present Military Appreciation Night on Friday, April 11 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Tucson Roadrunners.

As part of the night, the IceHogs will be recognizing both current and veteran military members. An emphasis for the night will be the recognition of several World War II veterans as well as Rosie the Riveters throughout the game.

These recognitions will include WWII Vet Sverre Vinge performing God Bless America before the game and moments of recognition for several other WWII Vets throughout the night who fought on the beaches of Normandy, liberated concentration camps and battled in Japan to help end the war.

Rene Moreno, an actor who portrayed Private Ramirez in the HBO critically acclaimed series "Band of Brothers", will also be in attendance with the WWII vets.

The IceHogs are partnering with 95.3 The Bull to collect items for the station's "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" campaign. Fans are invited to bring items to the game on Friday so these care packages can be assembled and sent to soldiers overseas, giving them much-needed comforts of home that they are giving up while serving our country. Please go to thebullrockford.com/shoeboxes-for-soldiers-2025 to see a list of items that will be accepted at the game. Fans will find "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" bins at each BMO Center entrance for both the Friday and Saturday IceHogs games this weekend.

All current and veteran military members will also have an opportunity to receive IceHogs tickets for the game at no charge through the IceHogs partnership with Vet Tix (vettix.org).

Friday is also another $2 Beer Night, presented by Bud Light and 104.9 The X, featuring select $2 cans of beer available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well.

