Weekly Report: Busy Weekend

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers headed out on a three-in-three road trip this weekend and came home with two big divisional wins.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

40-21-3-3

Home record

20-12-2-0

Road record

20-9-1-3

Last week's record

2-1-0-0

Last 10 games

7-3-0-0

Division Standings

2nd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

5th

Bruins 4, Checkers 0

The first leg of Charlotte's road trip didn't go well for the visitors. Three quick strikes in the first put Providence way out in front, and the Checkers couldn't solve Bruins netminder Brandon Bussi - ultimately getting shut out.

Checkers 5, Islanders 2

The Checkers turned things around the next night, though, hammering the Islanders for a lopsided victory. After a scoreless first, Charlotte lit the lamp four times during the middle frame to blow things wide open, and a young Checkers lineup rode things out the rest of the way.

Checkers 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Returning to Providence to close out the trip, the Checkers found themselves in a 2-0 hole as the contest approached the midpoint of the third period. John Leonard pulled off a beautiful individual effort at that point and lit a fire under the Checkers, who tied things up minutes later thanks to a booming slap shot from Mike Benning and forced the contest to overtime. A new face played the hero role in the extra frame, as Brett Chorske ripped a one-timer from the left circle that beat the Providence netminder and secured a crucial two points in the standings for the visiting team.

QUICK HITS

BATTLE FOR THE ATLANTIC

Taking four of six possible points over the weekend has the Checkers continuing to climb the Atlantic Division standings. They currently sit in second place with 86 points and five games left, leading Providence (four games left) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (six games left) by four points. Ahead of them are the first-place Bears, who have a five-point lead over Charlotte with five games left as well.

The Atlantic Division playoff pool is officially set - with Hartford joining Bridgeport in the mathematically eliminated camp - but the seeding is still up in the air. The Checkers have secured a top-four spot in the division and are continuing their hunt to lock down a top-two spot that comes with a first-round bye.

MAKING HISTORY

John Leonard continues to pile up goals in what has been a historic season. He lit the lamp on Saturday in Bridgeport for his fifth shorthanded goal of the season and his seventh shorthanded point of the season, both of which set franchise records by eclipsing Warren Foegele's marks from 2017-18.

Leonard added another goal the next night in Providence to bring his season total to 34 - leapfrogging Valentin Zykov and landing in a tie with Chris Terry for the second-most in a single season in franchise history. The lone name ahead of Leonard now - with five games to go - is Zach Boychuk, who scored 36 in 2013-14.

BENNING IN THE CLUTCH

Mike Benning has put together a strong sophomore campaign, hitting the 30 point mark in just 49 games. The young blue liner notched his ninth goal of the season on Sunday to tie the game in the third period, then set up Brett Chorske in overtime for the winner. With that assist, Benning has now played a part in three of Charlotte's last four overtime-winning goals this season.

Transactions

Incoming

April 5 - Kai Schwindt - Recalled from Savannah (ECHL)

April 4 - Eamon Powell - Signed to ATO

April 2 - Tobias Bjornfot - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

April 6 - Jesse Puljujarvi - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

April 6 - Rasmus Asplund - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

April 6 - Matt Kiersted - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

April 2 - Jaycob Megna - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

RANKINGS

John Leonard is tied for second in the AHL in goals (34)

John Leonard is tied for eighth in the AHL in points (58)

John Leonard is tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals (5)

John Leonard is tied for the league lead in shorthanded points (7)

John Leonard is tied for the league lead in game-winning goals (8)

John Leonard ranks second in the AHL in shots on goal (222)

Trevor Carrick is tied for third in the AHL in power-play points (26)

Trevor Carrick is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in points (48)

Trevor Carrick is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in goals (13)

Trevor Carrick ranks fourth among AHL defensemen in power-play goals (8)

Trevor Carrick is tied for third among AHL defenemsen in power-play assists (18)

Trevor Carrick ranks second among AHL defensemen in power-play points (26)

Rasmus Asplund is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded points (6)

Matt Kiersted ranks third in the AHL in plus-minus (+31)

Matt Kiersted is tied for third among AHL defensemen in shorthanded assists (2)

Tobias Bjornfot is tied for third among AHL defensemen in shorthanded assists (2)

Jaycob Megna ranks fifth in the AHL in plus-minus (+26)

Ken Appleby ranks third in the AHL in goals-against average (2.04)

Ken Appleby is tied for second in the AHL in shutouts (5)

Oliver Okuliar is tied for 10th in the AHL in penalty minutes (117)

Mike Benning is tied for second among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Mike Benning is tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in game-winning goals (3)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 21.7% 3rd

Penalty kill 86.3% 1st

Goals per game 3.21 9th

Shots per game 31.61 2nd

Goals allowed per game 2.61 4th

Shots allowed per game 23.48 1st

Penalty minutes per game 12.07 20th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points John Leonard (58), Trevor Carrick (48), Rasmus Asplund (42)

Goals John Leonard (34), Rasmus Asplund (19), Kyle Criscuolo (17)

Assists Trevor Carrick (35), Matt Kiersted (6), John Leonard (24)

Power play goals John Leonard (10), Trevor Carrick (8), Kyle Criscuolo (7)

Shorthanded goals John Leonard (5), Rasmus Asplund (4), Patrick Giles (3)

Game-winning goals John Leonard (8), Kyle Criscuolo, Justin Sourdif (4)

Shots on goal John Leonard (222), Wilmer Skoog (150), Trevor Carrick (148)

Penalty minutes Oliver Okuliar (117), Wilmer Skoog (59), Justin Sourdif, Ben Steeves (58)

Plus/minus Matt Kiersted (+31), Jaycob Megna (+26), John Leonard (+20)

Wins Ken Appleby (14)

Goals-against average Ken Appleby (2.04)

Save percentage Ken Appleby (.907)

