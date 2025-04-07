Max Willman Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Max Willman has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 6, 2025.

Willman recorded four goals and four assists for eight points in three games last week for the Comets.

Willman began his impressive week on Wednesday morning, when he scored a shorthanded goal in the Comets' 2-1 overtime win in a school-day matinee at Toronto. Back home on Friday, he picked up a goal and two assists as Utica defeated Springfield, 5-2. And on Saturday evening against Providence, Willman notched two goals and two assists for his first career four-point game, leading the Comets to a 6-4 victory.

Willman has totaled 10 goals and 19 assists for a career-high 29 points in 64 contests for Utica this season. The sixth-year pro from Barnstable, Mass., has appeared in 239 career AHL games with Utica and Lehigh Valley, totaling 54 goals and 64 assists for 118 points. Originally selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Willman has registered seven goals and three assists in 68 career NHL games with Philadelphia and New Jersey.

