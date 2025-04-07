Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network, which will take place this Wednesday, April 9. Henderson will face off against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT that evening at Lee's Family Forum. Fans in attendance will receive glow sticks courtesy of Nevada Donor Network. Watch the game on Vegas 34 or NHL Network, and listen on 1230 The Game.

This will be the final Cheers & Beers game of the season, where fans can purchase $30 mystery tickets through this link and enjoy $2 beers at concessions stands throughout the concourse.

The Silver Knights and Nevada Donor Network will be celebrating living donations throughout the evening. Season ticket members and living donors Tim and Emilee Hunker will participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

The Silver Knights will wear specialty Donate Life themed jerseys during warmups. To participate in the Henderson Silver Knights Donate Life jersey auction, fans can visit HSKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text "HSKDonateLife" to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening. Jerseys can be picked up outside sections 5/6 once the auction has concluded.

Limited single-game tickets for Donate Life Knight are still available.

