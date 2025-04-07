Join the Amerks for Hall of Fame Night Friday

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Amerks Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025 on Friday, April 11 when they host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. This year's Hall of Fame Night is presented by WeTheHobby.

"WeTheHobby is honored to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester and the Rochester Americans in celebrating a legacy like Ryan Miller's," said WeTheHobby Manager, Strategic Community Growth & Events Abbye Schmitz. "At our core, we're about bringing people together. We believe in honoring the stories behind the game while investing in the next generation-building community, sharing the passion, and giving young collectors and fans something to get excited about. That's what the hobby is all about."

"The City of Rochester and the Amerks organization were a very important part of my hockey career," said Miller. "I'm excited for the opportunity to return with my family and revisit that special time. It's a tremendous honor to be a part of the Hall of Fame and join the other great players who wore the red, white and blue."

Just the seventh goaltender in franchise history to be enshrined and the 69th member overall, Miller will be formally inducted during a pregame ceremony. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early.

Miller will sign autographs and meet with fans during the first intermission in the Memorial Room, located on the riverside of the arena. In an effort to be as accommodating as possible, fans will be limited to one (1) item for the autograph session. This policy will be strictly enforced. Due to the anticipated volume of fans, autographs are not guaranteed.

As a tribute to Miller, the Amerks will wear special-edition jerseys during warm-ups, each displaying Miller's No. 30 that he wore during his four seasons in Rochester.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks. To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The auction is currently open for bidding and closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 11. Winners will be contacted directly. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

Additionally, the first 2,000 fans will receive a limited edition, commemorative Ryan Miller trading card, designed by and courtesy of WeTheHobby, while 2,500 mini replica warm-up jerseys will also be available as a giveaway while supplies last.

Tickets for Friday's Hall of Fame game are available at www.amerks.com/hofnight with $2 from every ticket purchased through the online offer being donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

One of the most decorated goaltenders in franchise history, Miller appeared in 172 career games over parts of four seasons (2002-06) with the Amerks, posting a 92-61-16 record with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. The two-time AHL All-Star selection also finished with 15 shutouts, tying for second-most in franchise history behind only fellow Amerks Hall of Famer Bobby Perreault, while his 2.34 goals-against average remains the 10th -best all-time in team history.

Throughout his illustrious career, Miller is the only player in hockey history to be named the top goaltender in the NCAA, American Hockey League, National Hockey League and Winter Olympics. He is also a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 and was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame along with having his jersey No. 30 retired in January 2023.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.