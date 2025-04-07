Kings Reassign Goaltender Carter George to Ontario

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have reassigned goaltender Carter George from the Owen Sound Attack (OHL) to the Ontario Reign.

George, 18, recently completed his 2024-25 campaign with Owen Sound, where he appeared in 47 regular-season games and four playoff contests. During 47 appearances and over 2,700 minutes, George led his team to a postseason appearance with a .909 save percentage, which ranked seventh-best among OHL goalies with at least 10 regular-season games played.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings on July 25, 2024, after he was selected 57th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He then participated in both the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles as well as LA Kings Training Camp, where he made his NHL preseason debut.

A year ago, George posted a .907 SV% and led the OHL with four shutouts while securing a record of 23-21-6 during the 2023-24 year. The 6-1, 195-pound netminder turned aside more shots than any goaltender across all four major junior leagues in North America, stopping 1,744 of 1,923 attempts in his direction. George finished third in the OHL in both games played (56) and SV% (.907) and was one of eight goaltenders to maintain a .900 SV% or better throughout the campaign.

George represented Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship, posting a 1.76 goals-against average and a .936 SV% in four appearances. He was named a Top Three Player on his team, leading all tournament goaltenders in both categories. In addition, he played for his country in the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship, posting a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV% to lead Canada to a 6-0-0 record and a gold medal. George was also recognized as a Top Three Player on his team, chosen to the tournament All-Star Team, and named the Best Goaltender of the tournament.

He is expected to wear No. 70 with the Reign, who return to action this weekend with a pair of games in San Jose against the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m.

