Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive Set for April 19 at Allstate Arena

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves' unwavering commitment to help those in need continues when they host the Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive on Saturday, April 19 at Allstate Arena.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Allstate Arena Skyline Room prior to the Wolves' regular-season finale against the Rockford IceHogs. Fans will have the perfect opportunity to help their community before enjoying a Central Division showdown between the Wolves and rival IceHogs.

All donors will receive two complimentary tickets to Opening Night of the 2025-26 season, a limited-edition Vitalant/Chicago Wolves T-shirt and a Wolves knit hat as well as being entered into a drawing to win an team-autographed Wolves jersey.

"The Wolves organization is thrilled to continue our work alongside Vitalant in its mission to help save lives through blood donations," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "We thank all of the dedicated Wolves fans who continue to do their part to help others and we can't wait to see everyone on April 19 at Allstate Arena."

According to Vitalant, all blood types are needed 24/7, 365 days a year to provide patients in about 900 hospitals across the U.S.

Each day, patients in hospitals, surgical centers and emergency transplant facilities need approximately 30,000 units of red blood cells, 6,000 units of platelets and 6,000 units of plasma. Donating blood supports those with sickle cell disease, cancer, anemia and other chronic illnesses.

While walk-ins are welcomed on the day of the event, the Wolves and Vitalant recommend that appointments be made in advance. Donors must be at least 17 years old-or 16 with parental consent.

The best donation preparation includes eating well, staying hydrated and arriving at the Skyline Room with proper identification. Plan on the appointment lasting about an hour, though the donation takes just 10 minutes. The entire process is both safe and comfortable.

Your donation helps maintain a stable blood supply to combat shortages and can make a profound difference in people's lives. To schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant.org/Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.