Playoff Hockey for a Third Straight Season

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs! Get ready to Rally the Valley once again as Ian Laperriere's team has clinched a berth in the AHL postseason for a third consecutive season.

Bolstered by the recent additions of Jett Luchanko and Nikita Grebenkin, the Phantoms still have four games remaining in the regular season, which concludes on April 19 at Hershey. The first round Best-of-3 series will follow and then the second round is the Division Semifinals which is a Best-of-5.

The youthful and exciting squad has seen nine players spend different parts of the 2024-25 season playing for both the Phantoms and the Philadelphia Flyers including Emil Andrae, Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov, Jacob Gaucher, Adam Ginning, Helge Grans, Jett Luchanko, Olle Lycksell and Anthony Richard.

More talented prospects who have had impressive seasons in the Valley include rookie forward Alexis Gendron with 20 goals, 22-year-old forward Zayde Wisdom with 30 points, defenseman Ethan Samson with 11 goals and hard-working rookie defenseman Hunter McDonald. Veteran leaders such as captain Garrett Wilson and alternate captains Louie Belpedio and Rhett Gardner all carry hundreds of games of experience at the AHL and NHL levels.

This is also the fifth time for Lehigh Valley to qualify for the playoffs and it is also the 15th time for the franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996. Making it in for three consecutive seasons has not happened since the Philadelphia Phantoms qualified in each of their first six seasons from 1997 through 2002. The Philadelphia Phantoms twice won the Calder Cup in 1998 and exactly 20 years ago in 2005. >

