Penguins Sign College Free Agents Breazeale, Huglen, Urdahl

April 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman David Breazeale as well as forwards Aaron Huglen and Zach Urdahl to American Hockey League contracts.

Breazeale and Huglen agreed to two-year deals for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Breazeale has also signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Penguins and will join the team immediately. Urdahl's contract is a one-year pact for the 2025-26 campaign.

Breazeale, 24, just completed his senior season with the University of Maine, during which he helped the Black Bears secure their first Hockey East Championship in 21 years. He served as Maine's captain in each of the last two seasons and amassed 51 points (8G-43A) in 144 collegiate games.

Before joining the Black Bears, Breazeale won a Robertson Cup as North American Hockey League Champions with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2020-21. The Grandville, Michigan native also played two seasons as Shreveport's captain.

Huglen, 24, also completed his senior season of college hockey this year, playing as captain of the University of Minnesota. Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Huglen produced 73 points (32G-41A) in 150 games as a Golden Gopher.

Huglen was named Academic All-Big Ten in three of his four seasons and was given the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the 2024-25 campaign.

Urdahl, 23, split his four years of college hockey between the University of Wisconsin and University of Nebraska-Omaha. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native tied for the Mavericks' team lead with 13 goals during the 2023-24 season and compiled 65 points (35G-30A) in 137 games for Wisconsin and Omaha.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Apr. 11 against the Hershey Bears. It will also be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the four remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

