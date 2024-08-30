Abbotsford Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets for the First Half of the Season on Sale August 30

August 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the first half of the 2024.25 regular season will go on sale to the public at 1:00pm PT on Friday, August 30. Tickets start at just $23 and can be purchased at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets.

"We can't wait for the puck to drop next month and have American League Hockey action return to the thrilling atmosphere at the Abbotsford Centre," said Ryan Johnson, General Manager, Abbotsford Canucks. "Coming off of a second consecutive playoff appearance, we're excited to give our fans the opportunity to secure their seats for the first half of another highly anticipated season. We've assembled a great new staff and have a strong group of young players looking push for more opportunities and continue their development."

Abbotsford will open its season on the road, before returning to the Fraser Valley for the home opener versus the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 25 at 7:00pm PT. New Head Coach Manny Malhotra will make his home head coaching debut that evening, working with a strong group of young prospects.

First Half at a Glance:

Home Opening Weekend: Abbotsford's first two home games are scheduled for Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00pm PT.

Home for the Holidays: The month of December will see Abbotsford play six of seven games at the Abbotsford Centre; two games each against Colorado, Manitoba, and Tucson.

One Time Trip: Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 will see the Manitoba Moose make their only trip to Abbotsford, with game times set for 7:00pm and 4:00pm PT, respectively.

Home Cookin': Abbotsford will have two homestands of six games in the first half of 2024.25, with the first beginning December 7 and ending December 21 and second starting on January 10 and lasting until January 19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.