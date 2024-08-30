2024-25 Reign Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

August 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have single game tickets available now for each of the team's 36 regular season games at Toyota Arena during the 2024-25 campaign. The season begins with Opening Night in Ontario on October 12 at 6 p.m.

Ontario's promotional schedule was also recently announced, featuring fan-favorite themes like Dia de Muertos, Salute To Service, First Responders, Pink In The Rink and Star Wars Night, as well as new additions such as Racing Night and EDM Night.

The Reign also offer Group Tickets and Suites for each home game on the 2024-25 schedule. Groups of 10 or more fans can purchase at a discounted rate and save up to 30 percent on single-game ticket prices. Local organizations and businesses attending Reign games can inquire about exclusive fan experiences, like in-game performances, Zamboni rides, and post-game photos. Suites are also available now and can accommodate an average of 20 guests.

Fans in search of partial plans can take advantage of multiple options, including Reign On Demand and Reign Unlimited. Reign On Demand features a pre-loaded ticket bank and allows fans to come to whichever games they want, whenever they want. Reign Unlimited is a monthly option that also allows fans to come to as many games as their schedule allows. Both partial plan options come with special perks such as ticket discounts, savings on merchandise, and more. Compare plans and pick the one that works best for your needs here.

For additional information, fill out the form at OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2024

2024-25 Reign Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Ontario Reign

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.