Canucks Sign Okabe and Berzolla to One-Year AHL Contracts

August 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Zach Okabe and defenceman Zach Berzolla to one-year AHL contracts ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Okabe, 23, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with St. Cloud State University (NCHC), recording 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and 21 penalty minutes over 38 NCAA games. He finished the season on an amateur try-out agreement with the Cleveland Monsters, finishing the season with three points (two goals, one assist) over nine AHL games and appeared in one Calder Cup Playoff game as well. The 5'9, 170-pound winger completed his collegiate career with 119 points (52 goals, 67 assists) and 81 penalty minutes over 176 games with St. Cloud State and captured an NCHC conference championship with the Huskies in 2023. Prior to starting his NCAA career, the Okotoks, Alberta native spent two seasons with the Grand Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Born in Fukuoka, Japan, Okabe became the fourth Japan-born player in AHL history when he made his debut for Cleveland on March 27 at Grand Rapids.

Berzolla, 26, spent the 2023-24 campaign under an AHL contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack, splitting time between Hartford and the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones before having his re-assignment rights traded to the Florida Everblades. He finished the season skating in six regular season games for Florida before playing 23 postseason games on the way to capturing the Kelly Cup with the Everblades as ECHL Champions. The 6'2, 196-pound defender has skated in 29 AHL games between Hartford and Rochester, as well as 135 regular season and 43 postseason games in the ECHL since turning pro in 2021. The Howell, New Jersey native spent four collegiate seasons with Colorado College (NCHC), recording 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and 23 penalty minutes over 133 NCAA games and served as captain of the Tigers during his senior year in 2020-21.

