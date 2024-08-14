Belleville Sens Announce On-Sale Dates for 2024-25 Single-Game Tickets

August 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - With the new American Hockey League season just a couple of months away the Belleville Senators are excited to announce today the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for the 2024-25 campaign.

Tickets for games in the first half of the season (October 19, 2024, to January 25, 2025) will go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Fans can purchase those tickets via Ticketmaster, in person at the Belleville Sens Box Office inside the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season (January 29, 2025, to April 19, 2025) are set to go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

