T-Birds to Host Final Community Caravan of Summer August 17

August 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will host their third and final Community Caravan of the summer on Saturday, August 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Amelia Park in Westfield, with support from MassMutual. The Caravan will feature free entry. Fans in attendance will also get the chance to meet two members of the Thunderbirds - captain Matthew Peca and forward Drew Callin are both scheduled to appear.

In addition to the wide variety of activities, including a public ice skating session inside Amelia Park Ice Arena and, of course, a visit from Boomer, the Thunderbirds will also host a food drive to benefit Rachel's Table in Westfield. Fans are encouraged to donate any non-perishable food items to those in need. The Thunderbirds will have a donation collection area at Amelia Park throughout the day.

"The Springfield Thunderbirds Caravan is truly a community convener and supporter. They give us a chance to collect food for the 65+ agencies we serve, who in turn serve 100,000 people a month," said Jodi Falk, Executive Director of Rachel's Table of Western Massachusetts. "They also help us and many other nonprofits and community organizations by spotlighting us and sharing their community spirit. We are so thankful to them for all they do locally!"

Fans interested in participating in the public ice skating session are welcome to bring their own skates or rent a pair for a small fee from the Amelia Park Arena staff.

If you have questions about the Community Caravan, you can call the T-Birds front office at (413) 739-4625.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2024-25 season with a ticket membership by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

