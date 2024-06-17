Flyers Re-Sign Ginning, Add Abols

June 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year, two-way/one way, contract extension, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. The Flyers also announced that they have signed center Rodrigo Abols to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ginning, 24, appeared in nine games with the Flyers this season and scored his first NHL goal on April 6 at Columbus. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms where he recorded 2-13-15 in 58 regular season games. He added one helper in six games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ginning has posted five goals and 29 assists for 34 points in 126 games over two seasons with the Phantoms. He made his NHL debut with the Flyers on April 11, 2023 vs. Columbus. He has one assist in nine AHL playoff appearances.

Prior to his North American professional debut last season, Ginning spent six seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Linköping HC and Färjestad BK (2016-22). He registered 8-21-29 in 216 career regular season games in the SHL.

The 6-foot-3 native of Linköping, Sweden was selected by the Flyers in the second round (50th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Abols, 28, recorded 14-12-26 in 50 games with the Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2023-24 season. He tied for first on the team in power-play goals (5) and ranked second in goals (14). He owns 85 goals and 78 assists for 163 points in 266 career games in the SHL in six seasons with Örebro (2017-19, 2020-23) and Rögle (2023-24).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Riga, Latvia was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh round (184th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The left-shot center recorded 7-16-23 in 36 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League during the 2019-20 season

Internationally, Abols has represented Latvia at the 2014 Under-18 World Junior Championship Division 1A, where he helped the team win a gold medal. He also competed in the 2014 Under-20 World Junior Championship Division 1A (silver medal), 2015 Under-20 World Junior Championship Division 1A (bronze medal), and the 2016 Under-20 World Junior Championship Division 1A (gold medal). He has also represented Latvia in the Men's World Championship eight times (2015-16, 2018-19, 2021-24), earning a bronze medal in 2023 and at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang and 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. He was named the Top 3 Player on the Team in the 2023 and 2024 World Championship.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.