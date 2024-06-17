Tucson Roadrunners, City Executives to Discuss Commitment to Tucson at June 20 Press Conference
June 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - Local Tucson community and business executives will join the Tucson Roadrunners to discuss the American Hockey League (AHL) team's ongoing commitment to the City of Tucson and the excitement leading into the 2024-25 AHL hockey season.
Tucson Roadrunners President, Bob Hoffman and Head Coach Steve Potvin will be joined by local dignitaries including Tucson City Manager Tim Thomure, Rio Nuevo Board Chairman Fletcher McCusker, and General Manager, Tucson Convention Center Glenn Grabski at an 11:15 a.m. press conference on Thursday, June 20 at the Tucson Convention Center to discuss the impact of the team's commitment to Tucson for the foreseeable future.
The press conference is free and open to the public.
WHO:
Tim Thomure, Tucson City Manager
Fletcher McCusker, Rio Nuevo Board Chairman
Glenn Grabski, General Manager, Tucson Convention Center
Bob Hoffman, President, Tucson Roadrunners
Steve Potvin, Head Coach, Tucson Roadrunners
WHAT:
Tucson Roadrunners, City of Tucson & Rio Nuevo Press Conference
WHERE:
Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
(Event will take place in TCC Meeting Rooms)
Parking: Lot A off of Church Avenue and enter at East Breezeway
WHEN: Thursday, June 20 at 11:15 a.m. MST
