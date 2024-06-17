IceHogs Re-Sign Kyle Maksimovich to AHL Contract

June 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed forward Kyle Maksimovich to a one-year AHL contract.

"Kyle had an outstanding rookie season while playing for the Indy Fuel, and we are excited to watch his development over the next season," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "He's a terrific individual that has all of the traits we value in a player and a person."

Maksimovich, 26, played one game with Rockford during the 2023-24 season and spent a majority of the campaign with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. With the Fuel, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound winger led the team in goals with 26 and ranked second in scoring with 59 points (26G, 33A). Maksimovich also led the team in postseason scoring with five points (3G, 2A) in five Kelly Cup Playoffs appearances.

The Hamilton, Ontario native spent three seasons with the University of Prince Edward Island totaling 87 points (37G, 50A) in 78 games in the Canadian college U Sports league. Prior to his college career, Maksimovich played five seasons in the OHL between the Erie Otters and the Ottawa 67's. In 2017, the forward captured an OHL championship with Erie alongside the likes of current NHLers Alex De Brincat, Taylor Raddysh, Darren Radysh, Dylan Strome, Warren Foegele, and Anthony Cirelli under current Edmonton Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Maksimovich recorded 306 points (115G, 191A) in 320 OHL games. He also appeared in four IceHogs games during the 2017-18 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.