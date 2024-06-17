Wolf Pack Ink Forward Isaac Dufort to One-Year Contract

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Isaac Dufort on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Dufort, 21, scored 46 points (27 g, 19 a) in 59 games with the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar during the 2023-24 season. He finished tied for third on the team in goals and finished eighth on the club in points.

The native of Laval, QC, went on to score 13 points (7 g, 6 a) in 17 QMJHL playoff games this spring.

His 27 goals and 46 points during the 2023-24 season were career highs.

Over four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Baie-Comeau, Dufort appeared in 224 games and recorded 126 points (65 g, 61 a). He served as the captain of the club during the 2022-23 season and wore an "A" during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 6'2", 181-pound forward becomes the first forward to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2024-25 season. He joins defensemen Blake Hillman, Case McCarthy, Ryan Siedem, and Carter Berger as players signed to AHL contracts with the club.

