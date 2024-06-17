Iowa Wild Signs Forward Matthew Sop to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract

June 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Matthew Sop to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Sop, 21 (2/4/2003) recorded 90 points (43-47=90), 59 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-19 rating in 67 games with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL during the 2023-24 season. He also added six points (3-3=6), 8 PIM, and a minus-6 rating in 10 playoff games with Kitchener. Following the 2023-24 campaign, Sop earned the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's Overage Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 183-pound Kitchener native totaled 169 points (76-93=169), 107 PIM, and a plus-25 rating across 203 games with the Rangers.

