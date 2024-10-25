Stars Win Big Against Wild In Return Home

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Arttu Hyry, Justin Hryckowian, and Antonio Stranges celebrate win

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three power play goals in a convincing 6-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas killed off seven of eight penalties in the game and the Stars went 3-for-5 on the power play in the victory, extending their winning streak to three games.

The Stars made quick work of their first power play opportunity on a perfectly executed face-off play leading to a Cameron Hughes tap-in goal at the midway point of the frame. Iowa answered during a full 5-on-3 man-advantage when Brendan Gaunce snapped a one-timer past Magnus Hellberg from the low slot. With 1:47 remaining, Kyle Capobianco snuck a shot through the pads of Samuel Hlavaj to put Texas back in front.

Arttu Hyry extended the Stars lead on another power play at 14:33 of the second period when he redirected a centering feed from Antonio Stranges to make it 3-1. The pair connected again 3:26 later on another man-advantage when Stranges sent a pass across the slot and Hyry fired the one-timer past Hlavaj. Hellberg stopped all 12 shots he faced in the period as the Stars led 4-1 entering the third.

Stranges capped a three-point game with a goal on odd-man rush in the third period to make it 5-1, set up on the play by Justin Hryckowian and Chase Wheatcroft, who both extended their point streaks to five games. Jack Becker added a short-handed goal to complete the Texas rout. A late point shot from Iowa's Will Zmolek snuck through traffic and into the net to bring the final score to 6-2.

Hellberg stopped 36 of 38 shots in his third straight win to start the season, while Hlavaj allowed six goals on 23 shots in the loss.

The Stars and Wild face-off again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

